* USD/INR trading at 60.23/24 versus its close of 60.30/31 on Monday. * Foreign fund flows into the local sharemarket continue to hurt, while gains in other Asian units versus the dollar also put downward pressure. * The main share index trading up 1 percent. * Pair seen in 60.20 to 60.40 range for the rest of the session. * Good demand from importers limits further losses in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)