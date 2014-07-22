* India's NSE index rises 0.45 percent, heads for a sixth straight session of gains. * NSE's session high of 7,756.25 puts it within touch of its record high of 7,808.85 hit on July 8. * Reliance Industries is up 3.2 percent, adding to its 2.14 percent gain after its April-June earnings on Saturday. * Telecom stocks also lead after Idea Cellular Ltd's April-June profit beat estimates and sector regulator's guidelines for mobile phone spectrum sharing. * Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 4.7 percent while Idea Cellular is up 4.4 percent. * Hindalco Industries Ltd gains 1.75 percent after aluminium prices hit a 16-month high. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)