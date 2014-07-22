July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a frn priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwelath Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date August 18, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor - 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1090549681

