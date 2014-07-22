BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events Inc sees IPO of up to 15.5 mln shares
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc sees IPO of up to 15.5 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2014
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.2
Reoffer price 100.2
Yield 1.853
Payment Date July 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000NLB8C85
* MoneyGram, Ant confident deal will close in 2017 (Writes through with analysts comment)