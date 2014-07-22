July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2014

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.2

Reoffer price 100.2

Yield 1.853

Payment Date July 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB8C85

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)