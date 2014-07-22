BANGALORE, July 22 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 26500 ICS-103(23mm) 29800 ICS-104(24mm) 35600 ICS-202(26mm) 39900 ICS-105(26mm) 32400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34700 ICS-105(27mm) 40500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33300 ICS-105MMA(27) 36100 ICS-105PHR(28) 41400 ICS-105(28mm) 39900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40300 ICS-105(29mm) 41400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41300 ICS-105(30mm) 42000 ICS-105(31mm) 42800 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 57700