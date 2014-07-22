July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2019

Coupon 8.5 pct

Issue price 103.304

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 525 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under EIB's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0995130712

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)