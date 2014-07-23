* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to open 1-2 basis points lower versus Tuesday's 8.69 percent close. * 10-year bond seen in 8.65 to 8.75 percent range during the session. * Brent and U.S. crude settle lower after choppy trade on Tuesday as oil supplies remain unaffected by continuing violence in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza. * Traders also expect short-covering in the benchmark 10-year paper to continue as a new 10-year paper due to be issued on Friday. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fall on Tuesday as benign U.S. inflation data suggests less pressure for the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)