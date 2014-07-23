* USD/INR trading at 60.14/15, after hitting 60.1225, its lowest since July 17 and versus previous close of 60.24/25. * Importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit fall in the pair. * USD/INR pair seen in 60.00 to 60.30 range during the day. * Most Asian units trading stronger against the dollar. * Foreign fund flows into the domestic sharemarket to remain key factor determining rupee direction. Nifty trading up 0.35 percent in preopen trade. * Asian stocks edge up as risk aversion triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continues to ebb. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)