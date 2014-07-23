* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading flat on day at 8.69 percent after opening 1 basis point lower. * Yield seen moving in 8.65 to 8.75 percent range during the session. * Fall in global crude oil prices and U.S. yields helps sentiment but investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the 140 billion rupee debt sale on Friday. * Traders awaiting the announcement of the rejig in foreign investor limits in government debt for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)