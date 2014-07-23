(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in first line) * India's ING Vysya Bank falls as much as 6.7 percent after April-June net profit declines 18 percent from year earlier. * Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" and cuts price target to 573 rupees from 710 rupees. * "We expect NIMs (net interest margins) may come under further pressure as the bank is raising share of large corporates in the loan book," Credit Suisse said. * Shares in the company were down 3.5 percent to 594.95 rupees at 0516 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)