* RBI to set a cut-off yield of 8.61 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with cut-off yield of 8.6038 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.66 percent, lowest was 8.54 percent. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.70 percent on the 364-day t-bills vs previous 8.6722 percent, the poll showed. * For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.72 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsnreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ gaurav.pai@thomsnreuters.com)