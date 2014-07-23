* Shares in India's KPIT Technologies Ltd fell as much as 8 percent, heading towards their biggest single day drop since January 2014. * KPIT Technologies on Tuesday reported April-June net profit fell 17 percent. * Analysts attributed the fall in profit to weak revenue growth, fall in margins due to wage hike, acquisition impact, visa costs and currency appreciation. * "The management was confident of strong improvement in revenue momentum from September ending quarter," Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report to clients. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)