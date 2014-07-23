* Shares in India's KPIT Technologies Ltd fell as much
as 8 percent, heading towards their biggest single day drop
since January 2014.
* KPIT Technologies on Tuesday reported April-June net profit
fell 17 percent.
* Analysts attributed the fall in profit to weak revenue growth,
fall in margins due to wage hike, acquisition impact, visa costs
and currency appreciation.
* "The management was confident of strong improvement in revenue
momentum from September ending quarter," Prabhudas Lilladher
said in a report to clients.
(dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /
dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)