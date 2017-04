* NSE equity futures trading at discounts to cash market worry traders that the broader index may see a decline in the near term. * The NSE index rose to its all-time high on Wednesday. * But NSE July futures contract failed to breach its all-time high of 7,817.85 hit on July 8. * Even SGX Nifty futures, which usually trade at a premium to the NSE index, are trading at discounts. * Also, the BSE Index failed to breach its all-time high hit on July 8. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)