* USD/INR trading at 60.14/15, after hitting 60.1050, its lowest since July 17 and versus the previous close of 60.24/25. * The NSE index down 0.1 percent and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. * Importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit fall in the pair. * USD/INR pair seen in 60.00 to 60.30 range during the day. * Most Asian units trading stronger against the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)