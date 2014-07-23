HONG KONG, July 23 China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, has decided to stop taking orders from institutional investors for its $2.05-billion Hong Kong initial public offering ahead of time because of strong demand for the deal, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the plans.

WH Group will close the institutional books on July 25, four days ahead of schedule, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Orders from retail investors will start on Thursday and will run until July 29, IFR said.

A WH Group spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment on the decision to close the institutional books early.

Morgan Stanley and BOC International were hired as joint bookrunners for the IPO. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)