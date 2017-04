* The overnight cash rate stays firm at 9.00/9.05 percent as the liquidity deficit is much higher than RBI's refinancing. * The central bank got bids worth 300.30 billion rupees at Tuesday's 7-day term repo auction, but allotted only a third of the amount. * Outflows this week due to payments tied to states and the federal government's debt auctions. * Liquidity deficit in the banking system is estimated at 1.4 trillion rupees ($23.28 billion), according to one dealer. ($1 = 60.1300 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)