* Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as NSE equity futures trading at discounts to cash market worry traders that the broader index may see a decline in the near term. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index ex-Japan gains 0.12 percent. * Asian stock markets edged broadly higher on Thursday and the Australian dollar jumped after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolstered hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.52 billion rupees ($108.81 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * Also, India on Wednesday allowed foreign fund managers to hold more government bonds, but also stipulated that in future they will not be able to hold debt of less than three years. ($1 = 59.9200 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)