* USD/INR seen opening around 59.98 levels versus its previous close of 60.0925/1025. * The unit hit 60.0550 during the session on Wednesday, its strongest since July 14. * Asian stock markets edge broadly higher after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolsters hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.20 range during the day. * Importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit fall in the pair. * Foreign fund flows into the domestic sharemarket to remain key factor determining rupee direction. Foreign funds bought shares worth $108.8 million on Wednesday according to provisional exchange data. * Nifty futures in Singapore currently trading down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)