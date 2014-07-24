* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to open 2-3 basis points lower versus Wednesday's close of 8.66 percent. * India on Wednesday allowed foreign fund managers to hold more government bonds, but also stipulated that in future they will not be able to hold debt of less than three years. * "Yields will start 2-3 bps lower but the rise in oil prices will limit a sharp drop," a trader at a state-run bank says. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. * 10-year bond seen in 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday, as oil stockpiles in the United States fell more than expected and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East persisted. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)