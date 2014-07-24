* USD/INR trading at 60.02/03 versus its previous close of 60.0925/1025, after hitting 59.98, its weakest level since July 14. * The NSE index trading up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade and moves will be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * Asian stock markets edge broadly higher after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolsters hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.20 range during the day. * Importer demand to meet month-end payment commitments will limit fall in the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)