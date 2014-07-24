* India's benchmark 2023 bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.64 percent. * Yield earlier hit lowest since July 4. * India allowed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to buy $5 billion more in government bonds while keeping the overall limit intact. * Move expected to lead to a re-pricing of 3-5 year bonds, which is currently preferred by FIIs, dealers say. * Broader gains offset as new 10-year bond now trading at 8.39 percent in when-issued market, but only after 3 trades. * Expected to be sold at a yield between 8.35-40 percent on Friday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)