* Cairn India shares slump as much as 4.7 percent. * Cairn announced a $1.25 billion loan facility to parent group Vedanta Group, of which $800 million was disbursed in Q1, Jefferies says in a note. * "While management justified it as just a treasury operation given a relatively higher yield (LIBOR + 300bps), we believe returning surplus cash to investors through a dividend payout or buy-back would have been a better utilization," Jefferies says.