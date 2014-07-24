Morning News Call - India, January 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at conference in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: HDFC Bank conference call after quar