Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
* India's BSE index is down 0.12 percent after earlier marking its all-time high at 26,190.81 * NSE index is down 0.13 percent, after hitting a record high on Wednesday. * Indexes fall on profit-taking, bearish positions in futures. * NSE index July futures discount widens to 9 points versus spot index. * Cairn India shares slump 4.7 percent after loan facility to parent Vedanta. * Wipro falls 0.7 percent and ACC fall 0.5 percent ahead of quarterly earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3