* India's insurers gain after the cabinet approves raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector. * The FDI hike to 49 percent from 26 percent had been proposed in the federal budget early this month. * The hike will need parliamentary approval. * The government hopes to get it passed by early next month, a senior government official tells Reuters. * Reliance Capital gains 4.9 percent, Max India up 3.6 percent, Bajaj Finserv rises 1.6 percent and Exide Industries advances 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)