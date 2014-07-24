* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BofA) says 10-yr benchmark yield will fall to 8-8.25 percent after rejig of FII debt limits. * The investment bank expects a flattening of the yield curve as FIIs will bring in funds at the longer end. * RBI requires that investments be in bonds with a minimum residual maturity of three years. * BofA expects higher FII inflows to be sterilized by an OMO of 600 billion rupees ($9.99 billion). * Impact on rupee to be limited given RBI will likely absorb FII inflows to recoup FX reserves, BofA adds. ($1 = 60.0800 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)