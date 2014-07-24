* USD/INR trading at 60.10/11 versus its previous close of 60.0925/1025, as dollar demand from importers helps. * Pair earlier hit 59.98, its weakest level since July 14 on the back of rejig in foreign investment limit in government debt and continued foreign fund inflows. * The NSE index trading flat, and will be monitored for clues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.20 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)