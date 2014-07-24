BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
BANGALORE (Reuters) Jul 24- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3090/3222 3090/3222 MEDIUM 30 3222/3382 3222/3382
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
Jan 24The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.03 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom
Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvi