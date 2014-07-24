BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings appoints Han Xiaosheng as president
Jan 24 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd : * Says co appoints Han Xiaosheng as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/7ysas1 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 95.805
Payment Date July 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling and 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.3 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS0838228996
