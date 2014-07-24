BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
* India's overnight cash rate trades at 9 percent, after touching a 4-month high of 9.25 percent during the session. * That is higher than the central bank's official interest rate of 8 percent. * Outflows this week tied to state and federal government auctions exceed the amount pumped in by RBI. * RBI had said it would conduct a 7-day term repo for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) and 14-day term repo for 615 billion rupees ($10.24 billion) on Friday. * Liquidity deficit in the system is 1.4 trillion rupees ($23.30 billion), say traders. * Meanwhile, the outgoing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 8.64 percent after FII debt limits rejig. * The new 10-year bond now trading at 8.36 percent in when-issued market, but only after 7 trades. ($1 = 60.0950 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
