BRIEF-Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Central Nippon Expressway Co Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date August 5, 2019
Coupon 2.17 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.17 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date August 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Mitsubishi
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS1090178259
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward regional banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain gradual, and full regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal, says Fitch Ratings. Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider poo
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC