UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
** Israel-based soda machine maker's shares up 15.8 pct at $33.48 in afternoon trading
** SodaStream in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)
** In talks with an investment firm for a deal that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg said
** SodaStream was not immediately available for comment
** Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported in April the company was in talks to sell a 10-16 percent stake to a large strategic entity with potential investors being either PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks Co
** Shares down over 30 pct this year
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.