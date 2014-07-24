** Israel-based soda machine maker's shares up 15.8 pct at $33.48 in afternoon trading

** SodaStream in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)

** In talks with an investment firm for a deal that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg said

** SodaStream was not immediately available for comment

** Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported in April the company was in talks to sell a 10-16 percent stake to a large strategic entity with potential investors being either PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks Co

** Shares down over 30 pct this year