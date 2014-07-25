* USD/INR seen opening little changed versus its previous close of 60.12/13. * The unit hit 60.98 during trade on Thursday, its strongest since July 14. * The pair is trading at 60.31 in the one-month offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * An index of Asian shares pulled away from a three-year high after a mostly flat day on Wall Street, though a fresh S&P closing record and upbeat U.S. employment data underpinned sentiment. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range during the day with month-end import demand seen supporting the pair. * Nifty futures in Singapore currently trading down 0.1 percent and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)