* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to open little changed versus Wednesday's close of 8.65 percent. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. Traders expect the new paper to be issued at around 8.35 to 8.40 percent levels. * The current 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. * Oil futures fall as unseasonably weak demand and plentiful supplies of crude and refined products offset strong Chinese factory data that could presage higher energy demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)