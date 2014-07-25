GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.65 percent ahead of the debt sale. * India to sell 140 billion rupees of debt on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. Traders expect the new paper to be issued at around 8.35 to 8.40 percent levels. * The current 10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. * Oil futures fall as unseasonably weak demand and plentiful supplies of crude and refined products offset strong Chinese factory data that could presage higher energy demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar