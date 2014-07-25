* India's broader NSE index falls 0.28 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.21 percent. * Technology shares down, with Wipro Ltd falling as much as 8.12 percent after the company's earnings missed estimates. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.7 percent, while Infosys Ltd is down 0.67 percent. * Among other stocks, Hindalco Industries falls 1.8 percent on profit-taking after gains in the last three sessions. * However, defensive stocks such as consumer and healthcare shares gain on portfolio de-risking. Hindustan Unilever adds 1.3 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 2.1 percent. * Asian shares pulled away from this week's three-year highs on Friday after a mostly flat day on Wall Street, though a fresh S&P closing record and upbeat U.S. employment data underpinned sentiment. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)