GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Shares of India's Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fall as much as 1.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock. * The investment bank cuts its rating on the auto components maker to "neutral" from "buy" after a sharp run-up in the stock price. * BofA says it downgraded the stock following a 37 percent rise in the stock price since April 2014, and a 150 percent gain year-on-year. * "This is due to somewhat demanding valuations," it says. * Motherson is likely to witness margin pressure, due to start-up costs on new factories over FY15-16, both in Europe and North America, it says.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.