* Shares of India's Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fall as much as 1.6 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock. * The investment bank cuts its rating on the auto components maker to "neutral" from "buy" after a sharp run-up in the stock price. * BofA says it downgraded the stock following a 37 percent rise in the stock price since April 2014, and a 150 percent gain year-on-year. * "This is due to somewhat demanding valuations," it says. * Motherson is likely to witness margin pressure, due to start-up costs on new factories over FY15-16, both in Europe and North America, it says. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)