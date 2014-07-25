GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Shares in India's Biocon Ltd slump more than 7 percent after June-quarter earnings disappoint some investors. * Biocon's June-quarter consolidated net profit up 9 percent to 1.03 billion rupees ($17.14 million). * On-going geo-political conflicts in MENA region, affected growth in the biopharma business, which de-grew by 3 percent year-on-year, Edelweiss Securities says in a note to clients. * Shares down 7.58 percent to 478.65 rupees at 0746 GMT.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.