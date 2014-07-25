* USD/INR trading at 60.10/11, little changed versus its previous close of 60.12/13. * Month-end dollar demand from oil companies offsets dollar sales by foreign banks. * Some traders speculate custodian banks likely selling on behalf of Flipkart which is said to have raised $1 billion in funds recently. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range during the day with month-end import demand seen supporting the pair. * Nifty currently trading down 1 percent and will be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)