GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* The cash rate eases to 8.70/80 percent from its 9 percent previous close. * RBI sells 7-day, 14-day term repos to inject a total of 715 billion rupees ($11.90 billion). * Market participants had bid for funds worth 1.08 trillion rupees ($17.97 billion). * The cash pumped in will only enter the system starting Monday, helping offset outflows of 140 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) from Friday's debt auction. * The liquidity situation will only become clearer in the latter half of next week, dealers say. * "The rollover of the 7-day repo was not expected. It shows that the central bank is aware of the fund crunch in the system," says a dealer at a primary dealership. ($1 = 60.0900 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.ne)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar