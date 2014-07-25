* The cash rate eases to 8.70/80 percent from its 9 percent previous close. * RBI sells 7-day, 14-day term repos to inject a total of 715 billion rupees ($11.90 billion). * Market participants had bid for funds worth 1.08 trillion rupees ($17.97 billion). * The cash pumped in will only enter the system starting Monday, helping offset outflows of 140 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) from Friday's debt auction. * The liquidity situation will only become clearer in the latter half of next week, dealers say. * "The rollover of the 7-day repo was not expected. It shows that the central bank is aware of the fund crunch in the system," says a dealer at a primary dealership. ($1 = 60.0900 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.ne)