* Global factors are likely to be key for India's debt and rupee markets given dearth of domestic events. * Traders are largely eyeing the RBI policy review on Aug. 5 although no change in the repo rate is expected. * Liquidity will also be important after the cash rate has consistently stayed above the repo rate. * RBI injected 715 billion rupees ($11.90 billion) via 7-day and 14-day term repos, which will hit markets on Monday. * The rupee is seen in a 59.60 to 60.50 range next week. * The outgoing 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen in an 8.65 to 8.75 percent range next week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Markets closed for public holiday Thurs: Infrastructure output data for June Federal deficit data for Apr-June Fri: India HSBC manufacturing PMI Foreign investment promotion board meeting (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)