GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Tata Motors shares slumped 5 percent on Friday, marking the biggest single-day fall since Jan. 27. * Tata unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reduces prices of three models sold in China. * Price cuts are in response to a probe in China's auto industry, JLR China said. * Analysts say price cuts are a concern given the importance of profitability in China for JLR's overall margins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.