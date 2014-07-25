* Indian shares are likely to trade rangebound, hovering near record highs. * Caution expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday. * Individual stock movements will be watched given corporate earnings results. * Among blue-chips posting earnings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd , Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and ICICI Bank . * Investors will also keenly watch the progress of monsoon. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: L&T, Bank of Baroda, HLL earnings Tues: Markets closed for public holiday