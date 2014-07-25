BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 25 Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in second-quarter revenue, hurt by lower demand in its printing business.
Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million, or 22 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $271 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $5.29 billion from $5.39 billion a year earlier. Revenue from its printing business, which accounts for 40 percent of total revenue, fell 6 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.