BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Reed Elsevier Investments Plc
Guarantor Reed Elsevier Plc and Reed Elsevier NV
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date August 01, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.456
Reoffer price 99.456
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date August 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & ING
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1090334563
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago