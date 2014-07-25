July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Reed Elsevier Investments Plc

Guarantor Reed Elsevier Plc and Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date August 01, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.456

Reoffer price 99.456

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date August 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & ING

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1090334563

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)