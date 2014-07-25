BRIEF-Jordan Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 profit 1.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Redco Properties Group Ltd
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date August 1, 2019
Coupon 13.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 13.75 pct
Payment Date August 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ICBC, Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley, VTB,
Kingston Securities & SC lowy
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
* Q1 net profit 7.5 million dinars versus 5 million dinars year ago