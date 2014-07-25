GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 41500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37100 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42100 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 117000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 30000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9300 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 28500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 37800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13400 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 640 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 236 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 40000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6225 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 780 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 820 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 785 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 830 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 900 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 80000 2. Rapeseed Oil 69700 3. Sunflower Oil 58500 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 74500 6. Sesame Oil 95000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 64500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 84500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 60500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 54500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 61500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 58500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 56500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64200 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 67000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 65000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 82000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 755 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 800 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 48000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1160 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1180 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar