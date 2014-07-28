(Fixes formatting) * Indian shares are set to open little changed on Monday on caution ahead of key results of Larsen & Toubro, Bank of Baroda and Hindustan Unilever later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are nearly flat, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.2 percent. * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Monday after disappointing earnings hit Wall Street, while the dollar hovered near six-month peaks against a basket of major currencies. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.25 billion rupees ($20.82 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.0450 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)