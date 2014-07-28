* USD/INR seen opening higher on Monday, but expected to trade in a narrow range, as the greenback gains overseas. * The pair closed at 60.10/11 on Friday. * The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro. * The pair is trading at 60.23/33 in the one-month offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Asian stocks shrugged off a drop in Wall Street and hovered near three-year highs on Monday, with China taking the lead after data showed a robust jump in profits earned by industrial firms in the world's second-largest economy. * USD/INR pair seen in 59.90 to 60.30 range during the day with month-end import demand seen supporting the pair. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)