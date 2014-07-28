* India's outgoing benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open higher against its previous close of 8.67 percent as traders expected to move action towards the new 10-year benchmark bond. * The outgoing 10-year benchmark bond is seen in 8.65 to 8.75 percent range during the session. * The cash rate INROND= eased to 8.40/45 percent last Friday, although it still remained above the repo rate of 8 percent. * Traders said the liquidity picture would become clearer by the second half of the week after the cash pumped in through Friday's term repo auction enters the system starting on Monday. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)